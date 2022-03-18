France coach Deschamps names heavy hitters in squad to face Bafana

France coach Didier Deschamps has named a galaxy of stars ion a strong squad for the friendly against Bafana Bafana in Lille this month, including N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema.

Bafana take on Guinea on March 25 in Belgium and world champions France on March 29 at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, which is the home of Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille.

Some of the top international players who are going to put Hugo Broos’ men to the test are Raphael Varane of Manchester United, Kingsley Coman of Bayern Munich, Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid and Christopher Nkunku of RB Leipzig.