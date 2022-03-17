Mosele’s last-gasp winner earns Pirates crucial win over SuperSport

Orlando Pirates came back from 2-0 down to beat SuperSport United 3-2 in their lively DStv Premiership clash at a wet Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

In a result that will ease pressure on coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids, the Buccaneers scored two penalties before half time, both by Deon Hotto, and Goodman Mosele's winner in injury time to secure the three points.

United took an early lead through headed goals from Kegan Johannes and Gamphani Lungu within 17 minutes but Pirates showed character to bounce back.

Bucs, who registered their first league win in four matches, remain in fourth spot on the log with the same number of points (35) as Kaizer Chiefs who have four games in hand.

SuperSport remain in seventh spot with 29 points from 21 matches and coach Kaitano Tembo will definitely rue the manner in which they allowed Pirates to come back and win.

Group B leaders Pirates are up against JS Saoura in their next match in the Caf Confederations Cup in Algeria on Sunday, while SuperSport meet struggling TS Galaxy in Mbombela on Saturday.

SuperSport opened the scoring after seven minutes through a thunderous close-range shot from teenager Johannes after the Pirates defence failed to clear a corner kick by Jamie Webber.