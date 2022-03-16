No hard feelings with Al Ahly for the players — Sundowns keeper Onyango
Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango says there are no hard feelings between either side's players following Saturday's tension-riddled Caf Champions League group stage win over Egyptian powerhouses Al Ahly at FNB Stadium.
Sundowns inflicted a painful double on Pitso Mosimane’s back-to-back Champions League holders with a second 1-0 win in three weeks to book a place in the quarterfinals and put Ahly’s hopes of advancing in jeopardy.
The high stakes encounter in Johannesburg was preceded by off-field drama after the Ahly team bus was apparently delayed by unruly Sundowns supporters en route to the stadium, among other incidents, and sniping at each other from the two sides' technical teams.
The Egyptians said they have lodged an official complaint over the incident involving their bus with the match commissioner. Sundowns responded that they will consult police investigating the incident.
Onyango watched from the stands as he was not part of the match day squad. He said though such issues are above his pay grade as a player, from what he has gathered, most of the drama largely involved mind games.
“I don’t want to talk about the drama because I was not part of the team. I only came to watch from the stands,” said Onyango.
“That should be dealt by the management if there was any kind of drama. Football is all about playing mind games and for me this was all about the mind games.
“At the end of the day the game is played and ends on the pitch and the brotherhood has to go on. There are no hard feelings with the opponents.
“Football is very funny. You might have hard feelings against an opponent and you meet them in the next round.”
The 36-year-old Ugandan legend who has won every SA domestic and continental cup on offer was speaking on the sidelines of the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal draw at the SuperSport studios in Randburg. Sundowns were drawn against Clinton Larsen’s amateurs Summerfield Dynamos.
Sundowns have faced lower division sides on their way to the quarterfinals and scored 10 unanswered goals.
They crushed Premiership promotion chasing GladAfrica Championship outfit Richards Bay 4-0 in KwaMashu and strolled past ABC Motsepe League amateurs Mathaithai 6-0 in Atteridgeville.
Onyango said Dynamos, who beat GladAfrica side Uthongathi and fellow Motsepe minnows Black Eagles to reach the quarterfinals, will not be taken lightly.
“There is a reason why they managed to reach the quarterfinals. We always respect the opponent and give our best for the team,” said Onyango.
“The most difficult part for me is to analyse them because it will be a bit tricky to get footage of their games and players.
“The motivation factor will always favour them and we know we have a task ahead of us.
“I watched Summerfield in their last game and they’ve got a few experienced players in their team. You can never underestimate your opponents.”
Dynamos coach Clinton Larsen has ex-Maritzburg United mainstay Deolin Mekoa, former Kaizer Chiefs midfield strongman Sandile Zuke, ex-Sundowns player Lucky Nguzana, ex-Golden Arrows enforcer Jabulani Nene and former tough Ghanaian ex-AmaZulu defender Samuel Mensah in his artillery.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.