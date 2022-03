Man Utd trophy drought has gone on too long, says dejected De Gea

Manchester United have gone too many years without trophies and need a more determined collective effort to end their drought, goalkeeper David de Gea said after they crashed out of the Champions League following a defeat by Atletico Madrid.

A first-half header from Renan Lodi gave Atletico a 1-0 win on Tuesday for a 2-1 aggregate last-16 victory that extinguished United's hopes of a title this season and extended their trophy drought to five years.

“Of course it's not good enough,” De Gea, who was part of the United squad that won the Europa League crown in 2017, said. “There are too many years without any trophies, even without fighting for trophies.

“We need to be clear we want to achieve good things and fight for trophies. We don't just want to play for the top four and get out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals.

“So we need much more from everyone because this club is too big for where we are now. We are far from the fighting places for the Premier League, for the Champions League, so we need much more from everyone.”

United are fifth in the Premier League with 50 points from 29 games and face a daunting task to make the top four and earn a place in next year's Champions League.

“This is where we are at the moment. It's a difficult situation. We have to keep fighting. I feel very sad. But we were not good enough,” De Gea said of the Atletico result.

“We are really disappointed with the result. It's difficult to put into words how we feel at the moment. We did not enough in both games to win it. It's a disappointing day for us.”

Meanwhile, United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick took aim at Atletico Madrid for “time-wasting antics” after his team were eliminated from the Champions League by the Spanish champions.

“It was hard in the second half and always interrupted,” said Rangnick.

“There was always somebody lying on the floor. I would also say some curious refereeing decisions. I wouldn't say they were decisive but at least he fell too often for those time-wasting antics and four minutes at the end added on was a joke for me,” he added.

United had been on top before conceding against the run of play and they threw themselves forward after the break but came up against a solid Spanish defence.

“I think we played a very good first half — exactly the way we wanted to play with a high energy level but we couldn't convert that into one or two goals,” said the German.

“We had a few good moments where we should have scored but we didn't. Conceding that counter-attacking goal just before halftime didn't make life any easier,” he added.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone was full of praise for his team's commitment.

“This team will dive into a swimming pool whether there is water in it or not,” he said.

“When the team works as a team like this, it excites me. We were competitive. The goal gave us the advantage and in the second half there was brilliant collective work, one of the best this season, which leaves me happy,” he said. — Reuters