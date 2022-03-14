Chippa out to turn tables on Gallants

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Chippa United will be gunning for revenge when they play Marumo Gallants in a return DStv Premiership fixture at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday (5pm).



But most importantly, the Chilli Boys will be looking to get back to a winning run after breaking their four-match winless stretch when they beat Golden Arrows 2-1 in their previous fixture...