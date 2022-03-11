'Al Ahly is the biggest club on the continent', Pitso tells fans before game against Sundowns

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane is in high spirits before the club's game against his former team Mamelodi Sundowns in the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Champions League on Saturday.

Arriving at OR Tambo International Airport earlier this week for the Group A match, Mosimane said he was confident his team will make fans proud.

“You have to imagine what is Al Ahly, it's the biggest club in the continent. And I am not talking about when it was established, in terms of history. I am talking about also the titles and support base.

“Name me one team in the continent that has 70 million people looking at you every day, every match,” said Mosimane.