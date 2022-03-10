Man Utd's Varane back in training after Covid-19 recovery

Manchester United's French defender Raphael Varane has returned to training after recovering from Covid-19, the Premier League team said ahead of Saturday's clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Varane, who has been limited to 22 appearances in all competitions for United this season due to groin and hamstring issues, missed the 4-1 derby defeat by Manchester City last weekend due to illness.

United's heaviest defeats this season have come when World Cup-winner Varane has been absent from the squad.

Uruguayan Edinson Cavani could also return to the match day squad after missing the City game due to a groin injury, while fellow forward Cristiano Ronaldo trained separately as he recovers from a hip problem.

Left-back Luke Shaw also missed the game against City due to Covid-19.

United are fifth in the league table with 47 points from 28 matches, while Tottenham are two places and two points below them with two games in hand.

•Meanwhile, Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy will be sidelined for a few weeks after picking up a knee injury in their 1-0 Premier League win over Leeds United, manager Brendan Rodgers said.

Vardy, 35, has been Leicester's leading goal scorer with 10 league goals this season.

“Vardy will be out,” Rodgers told reporters. “He unfortunately got injured in the last game so is going to be out for a few weeks, which is a shame. He just got a knock towards his knee, but hopefully in the next three to four weeks, he responds OK.

“He felt a soreness on it after the game the other day. It's very frustrating for both (the club and the player). For him in particular, having been out, working so hard to get back, you can see the difference he makes to the team.”

Leicester are 12th in the Premier League standings and travel to Arsenal on Sunday.

Rodgers added he hoped to see defender Wesley Fofana make his injury comeback this weekend. — Reuters