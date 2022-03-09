WATCH | Pitso and formidable Al Ahly arrive for clash against Sundowns
Formidable Egyptian giants Al Ahly SC and coach Pitso Mosimane arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday for their big Caf Champions League Group A matchup against Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Ahly arrived fresh from a big 3-0 win and inflicting a first Egyptian Premier League defeat of the season on Pyramids FC at the Al Salam Stadium on Tuesday night, just before their departure from Cairo International Airport in the early hours of Wednesday. The result saw Mosimane’s team go top of the league, toppling Pyramids to second.
They were also boosted by Mosimane resolving his long contract negotiations signing a two-year deal announced by the club on Wednesday morning.
🚨Al Ahly have landed in South Africa ahead of their #TotalEnergiesCAFCL 2nd leg group stage encounter against Mamelodi Sundowns pic.twitter.com/7JZRBElNsl— Front Runner (@FrunSports) March 9, 2022
Ahly are out to revenge the 1-0 shock Downs inflicted in Cairo two weekends ago. The Red Devils are the back-to-back Champions League winners, and record 10-time champions of Africa’s premier continental club competition.
The video is courtesy of Front Runner.
Ahly’s travelling squad to meet Sundowns: Mohamed El Shenawy, Ali Lotfy, Moustafa Shobier, Mohamed Hany, Karim Fouad, Ramy Rabia, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Ayman Ashraf, Ali Maaloul, Mahmoud Wahid, Amr El Soulia, Aliou Dieng, Hamdy Fathy, Mohamed Mahmoud, Ahmed Abdelkader, Mohamed Magdy “Afsha”, Hussien El Shahat, Taher Mohamed Taher, Luis Miquissone, Percy Tau, Mohamed Sherif, Hossam Hassan