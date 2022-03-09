WATCH | Pitso and formidable Al Ahly arrive for clash against Sundowns

Formidable Egyptian giants Al Ahly SC and coach Pitso Mosimane arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday for their big Caf Champions League Group A matchup against Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Ahly arrived fresh from a big 3-0 win and inflicting a first Egyptian Premier League defeat of the season on Pyramids FC at the Al Salam Stadium on Tuesday night, just before their departure from Cairo International Airport in the early hours of Wednesday. The result saw Mosimane’s team go top of the league, toppling Pyramids to second.