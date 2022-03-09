SA weighs in on claims Chippa Mpengesi could run for Safa presidency
Fans have flooded social media in shock at claims that businessman Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi could challenge Danny Jordaan for the position of SA Football Association (Safa) president.
Mpengesi is owner of Chippa United and known for his trigger-happy approach of firing coaches when results don't go his team's way.
According to City Press, Mpengesi has been approached by some in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape and encouraged to contest the Safa presidential elections.
Mpengesi told the paper he had been approached, but said he had not yet made a decision.
He would hand the reins over at Chippa United if he decided to throw his hat in the ring and won the election.
Mpengesi called for young blood at the head of SA football.
The news was shared by popular sports broadcaster Robert Marawa and sparked a big debate on social media.
While many shared their surprise at Mpengesi possibly running for the position, others joked it would throw SA football into disarray and “bankrupt” the organisation.
Former Bafana Bafana star Mark Fish gave the idea the thumbs down, exclaiming: “oh no”.
Why though Marky, why not challenge him yourself, we need our legends to be in charge of our FA like normal countries do?— David The King 🇿🇦 (@mlambya_kunyela) March 8, 2022
Depending on who’s in Chippa’s corner. This goes beyond Chippa, it’s a ♟ game. Don’t underestimate these young chairmen led Motsepe. There’s still more to come, soon Iron Duke chairmanship will challenged by maybe Zungu or Sukazi or other youngish chairman.— Your Electrician (@SimphiweNzi) March 8, 2022
The funniest thing I've seen this year 😂 😂 bafana bafana will have 12 coaches in one year pic.twitter.com/m7JZr2irIT— Rox (@RoxRonza) March 8, 2022
