Former Fifa official Valcke denies bribery charges in Swiss appeals court

Former Fifa secretary general Jerome Valcke and Qatari sports and broadcasting executive Nasser Al-Khelaifi denied bribery charges involving World Cup media rights in the appeals court of Switzerland's Federal Criminal Court on Monday.

The 61-year-old who was secretary general of the world soccer body from 2007 to 2015, was initially cleared in 2020 of accepting bribes and aggravated criminal mismanagement, but Swiss prosecutors appealed the ruling.

The advantages Valcke allegedly received, including the rent-free use of a villa owned by Al-Khelaifi in Sardinia and payments totalling 1.25 million euros ($1.36 million) from a third defendant, a Greek businessman, were linked to the awarding of media rights for Fifa World and Confederations Cups.

Judges first questioned 48-year-old Al-Khelaifi, chairman of Qatar-based media group beIN Sports and of French football club Paris Saint-Germain, about the acquisition of the villa Valcke allegedly used without paying rent in return for securing beIN media group media rights for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups.