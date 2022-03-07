Pelembe scores stunner to clip Birds' wings and send Royal AM second

Veteran Elias Pelembe showed his class and repaid the faith shown in him by chair Shauwn Mkhize and coach John Maduka, scoring a goal of the highest quality with the last kick of the match as 10-man Royal AM defeated Swallows FC 1-0 to go second in the DStv Premiership standings.

The 38-year-old Mozambican Pelembe replaced Kamogelo Mashikinya shortly after the restart at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday and the one-time SA Footballer of the Year and four-time Premiership winner struck a bicycle kick that could have made Paulo Di Canio proud past Thela Ngobeni. The bemused Swallows goalkeeper did not even move an inch as the ball was struck.

Dylan Kerr’s struggling Swallows left everything on the pitch but missed an opportunity to further pull away from the relegation danger zone. The Birds failed to capitalise on their numerical advantage after Zukile Mkhize was red-carded for a leg-breaking tackle with 20 minutes remaining.