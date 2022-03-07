‘It was not expected’: Middendorp almost as surprised as Sundowns at United win

Ernst Middendorp has hailed a “huge three points” gained by his team inflicting a second shock defeat of the season against runaway DStv Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, 2-1 at Harry Gwala Stadium.

In a dramatic encounter, Sundowns had plenty of possession, penetration and chances to clinch the three points after they took the lead through Peter Shalulile's 37th-minute strike, but conceded Alfred Ndegane's equaliser in the 41st.

Downs' star attacker Themba Zwane saw his 84th-minute penalty saved by United goalkeeper Marcel Engelhardt. In injury time, Maritzburg substitute Amadou Soukouna went down challenged by Downs keeper Kennedy Mweene and slotted the resultant 92nd-minute penalty for a last-gasp winner.

“It's a huge three points. In our work and our challenge at the moment to try to get to a better position I think it was not expected,” United coach Middendorp admitted after a result that pushed his side up to 12th place.

“We were more expecting to get our three points last week against Golden Arrows here in a derby at home [a 2-1 defeat on February 25], but it didn't work out [that way].

“It was a team performance [against Sundowns]. It was a lot of hard work with luck in a certain number of moments where we could have conceded — we have to be realistic [about that].

“But, as we have seen, with a certain way to play, a certain way to set up, plus the hard work plus the moments of luck, we should be happy to have the three points.

“Of course with certain players with injuries — Alfred Ndengane in the first half [just before the break] and Phumlani Ntshangase immediately at the beginning of the second half — this was a factor in this game.

“But, OK, other players came in and were fighting to make their impact more than less. We are happy to have the three points.”

Maritzburg, knocked out in the Nedbank Cup last-32 by SuperSport United, are not involved in this week's round of last-16 matches. They meet ninth-placed Sekhukhune United next in the Premiership at Ellis Park on March 16.

