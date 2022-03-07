Dylan Kerr bemoans indecision in final third as Swallows battle to take flight

Dylan Kerr says indecisiveness from his players has been the story of their lives after Swallows dished out another dominant display but failed to take maximum points in their 1-0 DStv Premiership defeat to Royal AM in Chatsworth on Sunday.

Kerr says the 14th-placed Birds' impotency in front of goals has let them down as they have battled to earn results that can lift them from relegation danger.

Swallows created the better chances, had more shots at goal, enjoyed a lion’s share of possession and played the last 20 minutes with a numerical advantage but ended on the losing side as veteran Elias Pelembe’s last-minute stunner cut like a knife into their belly to hand Royal their three points.

“To concede a goal like that right at the death is heartbreaking for the efforts that the players have put in today,” Kerr said.

“I’m frustrated, devastated and upset for the players after a very good performance.

“We were unlucky and we didn’t deserve that but at the end of the day it is the story of our lives.

“We dominate teams and teams play counterattacking football against us. We create all the chances that we create and get into in good positions to score goals, but we don’t.