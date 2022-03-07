Davids says Mhango has to fight for Pirates place, hints at discipline issue

There are many quality strikers at Orlando Pirates, and suddenly they are all fit again, Fadlu Davids has said in what the Bucs co-coach seemed to hope might be the final word on why Gabadinho Mhango is battling for game time at the club.

Interestingly, as the Buccaneers prepared to face Marumo Gallants in Wednesday’s Nedbank Cup last-16 clash at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday evening (kickoff 6pm), Davids dropped a hint that discipline issues might also be at play in Mhango’s struggles at Pirates.

Mhango, who started for upstarts Malawi with three goals at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, has played just four times for Pirates in 2021-22, and not yet this year.

Bucs’ coaches have grown weary of answering why, with Davids’ co-coach Mandla Ncikazi having said perhaps the DStv Premiership is a higher standard than the Nations Cup.

Davids pointed out that Bucs’ walking wounded among their strong striking line-up of regular starter Kwame Peprah, Mhango, Tshegofatsho Mabasa, Zakhele Lepasa, Terrence Dzvukamanja and Boitumelo Radiopane are finally all fit again, and competition for a place is strong.

“No, I don’t think it’s fair to talk about Gabadinho Mhango again, in relation to our strikers,” Davids said.

“And you talk about Radiopane, Mabasa, Mhango, Dzvukamanja, Lepasa and Peprah.

“At the moment Peprah has scored in the last match and it’s healthy competition. Lepasa, has done well whenever he has come on.

“Dzvukamanja in the last second of the derby should have scored. Mhango, Radiopane, Mabasa are working extremely hard to push and get themselves not only into the team but the starting line-up.