Maritzburg stun Sundowns for first league win over the Brazilians in a decade

Mamelodi Sundowns suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Maritzburg United during their drama filled DStv Premiership clash at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday night.

In what turned out to be their first league win over Sundown in more than a decade, Maritzburg needed a successful last gasp penalty by substitute attacker Amadou Soukouna.

When Soukouna beat Sundowns goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene for what turned out to be the winner, Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane had been denied from the spot by Maritzburg goalkeeper Marcel Engelhardt minutes earlier.

Before the drama of the two penalties occurred in the closing stages, they were tied 1-1 after first half goals by Peter Shalulile and Alfred Ndengane.

Though they dropped all the away points, the Brazilians still enjoys a healthy 16-point lead over second-placed Kaizer Chefs who beat Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby earlier in the day.