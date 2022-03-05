Positivity and focus vital for Chippa’s chances against Arrows, says striker Eva Nga

Gqeberha side again embroiled in battle to avoid relegation

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Positivity and focus are the two key aspects that will help Chippa United register their first Dstv Premiership soccer win in 2022 on Sunday, says striker Bienvenu Eva Nga.



The Gqeberha side have not won in four matches, which included one cup fixture and three PSL games, since the start of the year...