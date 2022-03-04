Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi plays down 'championship favourites' tag

“That’s where we gauge whether we have done well or not.

So, we are looking at those processes. As to whether the championship is gone or not, is never really what we focus on.

“We have our own little milestones that we want to achieve as a team, whether the championship can be won earlier or not, we will still be looking at our processes and making sure that we better our best performance of last season.”

Last season, the Brazilians won the league by 67 points and Mngqithi pointed out their target is to do better.

“Maybe try to get as closer as possible to the unthinkable in terms of the number of points. So, basically, what we are focusing on is not really looking at the gap and everything that everybody else is focused on.”

There were heated moments between TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović and Steve Komphela on the touchline but Mngqithi dismissed it as one of those things that happen in the heat of the moment.

“I just think that they had heated discussions based on some moments in the game where there were some disagreements. But it is not something that one would really want to spend most of his time on because it is normal in football.

“We all get emotional like everybody else but it was never anything malicious or disrespectful. I thought it was a very emotional exchange based on what was happening on the pitch.”

Looking back at the win, Mngqothi said they bounced back well after an unsatisfactory first half.