Chelsea FC's banker says Abramovich's exit will not be rushed

Roman Abramovich will not rush his divestment of English football team Chelsea FC, an adviser on the sale process told Reuters, even as Britain is considering sanctions against the Russian billionaire.

Chelsea FC tapped Joe Ravitch, the co-founder of investment bank Raine Group LLC, to find a buyer after Abramovich decided this week to put the football club he has owned for 19 years up for sale. The move follows Russia's invasion of Ukraine that has triggered an international backlash against businessmen with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces mounting pressure from political opposition as well as members of his own party for Abramovich to be included in sanctions that his government has started rolling out against so-called Russian oligarchs. British officials have said they are considering the move but must build a solid legal case before proceeding.

Ravitch said in an interview that his client would take enough time to strike a balance between securing a fair price and finding the "best steward" for Chelsea FC and its supporters.