Royal AM boss Shauwn Mkhize: ‘Team has far exceeded my expectations’

Flamboyant Royal AM boss Shauwn Mkhize has revealed the secret behind her team’s astonishing run in their maiden campaign in the DStv Premiership.

Businesswoman Mkhize, who is popularly known as MaMkhize, acquired the status of Bloemfontein Celtic just before the start of the current season, and the club has been on a memorable journey in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

After 20 matches, the KwaZulu-Natal outfit are sitting in second spot on the log table with 33 points behind runway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and ahead of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Speaking to TimesLive, MaMkhize said the John Maduka-coached side has far exceeded her expectations for this season.

“We are humbled to be in that position, especially in the elite league. Yes, in the GladAfrica Championship we were a competitive side but we never thought we could be so competitive in the elite league and be in that position as well. It’s amazing,” said MaMkhize.

“We came in four days before the start of the season and we didn’t have all the players together for preseason. We were saved by the grace of the Fifa international fixtures week which enabled us to assemble the team."

Mkhize said their mission for this season was to ensure they avoid relegation.

“This season was to stabilise the team and make sure we don’t get relegated. The next season the original plan was to make sure we finish in the Top 8 and in the third year we were going to compete for the league title.

“I think we are in line to exceed our expectations we were hoping for this season. The plan was to stabilise the team, hence we didn’t sell Victor Letsoalo when everyone was gunning for him. We can’t allow our team to be destabilised,” she said.

The Thwihli Thwahla boss strongly believes being smart in integrating the two teams, Celtic and Royal, is one of the main reasons they’ve troubled well established sides in the big time.

“I think our success comes from us not giving up on the players who came with us from GladAfrica (Championship) and who were looking forward to being in the elite league,” she said.

“By not dumping them completely, and (making sure) the integration of those players coming from GladAfrica with the players were coming from Celtic, who were more experienced, works well.

“It’s a combination of inexperienced players who are hungry to play and the players who are experienced, who are also not so pompous about what they know in the football industry but they just want to play.”

Royal, also in the running for Nedbank Cup, returns to league action against Swallows at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday at 3.30 pm.