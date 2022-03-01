Soccer

Buffon to continue playing until 46 after signing new deal

By Reuters - 01 March 2022
Gianluigi Buffon of Parma Calcio gestures during the Serie B match against Ascoli Calcio 1898 at Stadio Cino e Lillo Del Duca on December 5, 2021
Image: Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

Despite approaching 27 years as a senior professional, Gianluigi Buffon has no plans to retire yet after signing a new deal at Parma that will see the goalkeeper continue playing until the ripe old age of 46.

Buffon rejoined Serie B side Parma — the team he made his debut for as a 17-year-old in November 1995 — last year, with the club announcing on Monday that he has signed a contract extension until 2024.

“It's a beautiful day, for me and for my whole family,” Buffon told a news conference on Monday. “What I wanted happened and I think the president and the club wanted it too, as I hope the fans and the city wanted it.

“My return to Parma was conditioned by the relationships and a deep bond that I have always had with the people of Parma and the city.”

Buffon, who has won 10 Serie A titles and is the division's record appearance maker with 657 games, announced his extension during a news conference with club president Kyle Krause.

“He is a great player and for us he is a great pride,” Krause added. “In addition to his leadership skills, he is also a person with excellent human skills.

“We can see the passion he has for Parma every day, we are really happy for his commitment.” — Reuters

 

