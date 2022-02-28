Red-hot Chippa striker calls for stronger defence

Eva Nga desperate for Chilli Boys to survive relegation

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



With victories hard to come by in the second half of the DStv Premiership, Chippa United’s goal-scoring machine Bienvenu Eva Nga is starting to doubt whether his efforts are going to be good enough to help his team survive relegation.



Chippa are 15th on the log with 17 points from 20 matches and only three points clear from straight relegation...