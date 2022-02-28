Lentjies no longer feeling so chipper

Pressure is mounting on Chippa United interim coach Kurt Lentjies after his side’s 3-2 loss to Marumo Gallants in a DStv Premiership fixture at the Sisa Dukushe Stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday.

Bienvenu Eva Nga got a brace for the Chilli Boys, but Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo also scored twice for Gallants and a late winner from Joseph Molangoane helped Dan Malesela’s team break a four-game winless streak in the league and move seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Predictably, Lentjies said the result was not pleasing.

“It’s a disappointing result, especially that we played at home,” he said

“I felt like we deserved to win but is was not meant to be today.

“The goals that they scored were poor errors on our side ... it’s football at the end of the day.”

Despite not able to win matches, Lentjies said he was happy that Chippa were able to score.

However, his biggest concern was the team’s defensive line.

He said the Chilli Boys needed to go back to basics.

“We are scoring yes, but we need to make sure we defend properly and remember the basic principals of defending.”

Chippa have now gone four matches without a win in both league and cup matches and, remarkably, have yet to record a home victory this season.

The Gqeberha side opened 2022 with a 2-0 defeat to the University of Pretoria in the Nedbank Cup last 32.

The loss was followed by another setback — this time to Mamelodi Sundowns in the league.

Chippa then played to a 2-2 draw with Royal AM before the loss to Gallants drew the team deeper into the relegation zone.

After Saturday’s result, the Chilli Boys are now second from the bottom on the log.

They are tied on points with TS Galaxy, who are on 17, but fall below them on the table due to goal difference.

In their two previous matches, Chippa showed the ability to score goals and Eva Nga kept up the momentum on Saturday.

However, the Chilli Boys are still proving unable to manage games when they are ahead to secure vital victories.

Despite Gallants’ win, Malesela was irked that they conceded twice.

The coach, who has also mentored Chippa on multiple occasions, says the goals Gallants conceded might come back to bite them because goal difference could come into play to separate teams in the relegation battle.

“We created problems for ourselves.

“We shouldn’t be where we’re at, where the score is 3-2, or whatever.

“We become our own enemy with these goals that are scored against us.

“These goals count at the end of the day,’’ Malesela said.

Gallants return to DStv Premiership action on Wednesday with a match at home to Baroka while Chippa’s next league fixture is on Sunday against Golden Arrows in Durban. — Additional reporting by SuperSport.com, Sihle Ndebele