Billiat scores in stoppage time to give Kaizer Chiefs their first victory in 2022
Khama Billiant scored in stoppage time to give Kaizer Chiefs a 1-0 victory, their first this year in all competitions, as they beat bottom placed Baroka FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday to move to second spot in the DStv Premiership table.
Amakhosi welcomed their sleeve shirt sponsors with a deserved win that looked unlikely as they battled to finish as many chances that they created in both halves.
Billiat scored his sixth goal of the season, beating Baroka goalkeeper and man-of-the-match Oscarine Masuluke, with a close shot.
Victory will bring much relief to Chiefs' coach Stuart Baxter as it helped his team close the widening gap between on runaway log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who are still 16 points clear at the top.
Baxter will also be grateful that the win came just six days before they play their Soweto archrivals Orlando Pirates who they visit at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday in what could be a battle for second place.
"We did it the hard way," Baxter told television cameras afterwards.
"We should have been 2-0 up [by the time Billiat scored]. But we should give Baroka credit because they worked very hard. I think it's a well deserved win. I think the concentration was good and I think we can now look forward to the preparation for Pirates."
Baroka striker Evidence Makgopa was denied by an upright from punishing a dominant Chiefs in the 63rd minute, the Bafana Bafana striker's diving header from a free-kick hitting the upright.
Makgopa's striking partner Richard Mbulu was also unlucky to see his header going just wide off Brandon Petersen's goal as the home team took control of the game in the second stanza.
Chiefs had a bright start, with their skipper of the day Erick Mathoho, strikers Keagan Dolly, Billiat and Phathutshedzo Nange all coming close to breaking the deadlock inside the first 15 minutes.
Baroka captain Phelelani Shozi was very lucky to escape with a yellow card from referee Philangenkosi Khumalo after he deliberately blocked Dolly from having a clear sight on goal in the early exchanges of the game that were dominated by the visitors.
Baroka, who have collected 15 points in 20 matches, will look to move away from bottom if they beat their Limpopo neighbours Marumo Gallants on Wednesday.
