Chiefs DC postponed again as Majavu appeals against 'conspiracy theories'

Kaizer Chiefs' disciplinary committee (DC) matter over two matches they failed to honour has been postponed again, to between March 28 and April 1, to allow for an arbitration at the SA Football Association (Safa) to be completed.

PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu explained that the arbitration might have an effect on whether the DC should continue or be aborted, hence the second postponement of the DC.

He stressed that the matter was going through judicial processes and appealed that conspiracy theories do not arise in response to the postponements of the DC case.

Majavu said the matter “served before the PSL DC” on Friday evening.

“As matters stand there was a request for the matter before the PSL DC to stand down until after the termination of the arbitration, which itself has been pencilled in for March 15 and 16,” he said.

“It may well be that the outcome of that arbitration may signal the end of the matter before the PSL DC. Or, if the arbitrator rules against Kaizer Chiefs, it may pave the way for unhindered proceeding with the matter that I will be prosecuting before PSL DC.

“For pragmatic purposes the DC has ruled that the matter be postponed to any of the two consecutive days between March 28 and April 1. The exact dates will be finalised by me, having consulted with my opposite number once the arbitrator's ruling has come out, and obviously to the extent that [the arbitration] may have gone against Chiefs.

“Conversely if it has gone in favour of Chiefs that may be the end of that matter and this [DC] case would then be regarded as definitively resolved, as the outcome of the arbitration is final and binding and not appealable.