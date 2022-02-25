Chippa staying positive

We want to fix what we did wrong against Royal AM and relieve relegation pressure, says Maloisane

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



A win against Marumo Gallants in their next Dstv Premiership fixture will help lift some pressure off the players, Chippa United’s Peter Maloisane says.



The Gqeberha-based side play Gallants at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday (3.30pm)...