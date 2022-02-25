Chippa staying positive
We want to fix what we did wrong against Royal AM and relieve relegation pressure, says Maloisane
A win against Marumo Gallants in their next Dstv Premiership fixture will help lift some pressure off the players, Chippa United’s Peter Maloisane says.
The Gqeberha-based side play Gallants at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday (3.30pm)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.