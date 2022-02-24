Khumbulani Konco joins Chippa as COO

Khumbulani Konco is back in football as COO of Chippa United.

The club announced on Wednesday afternoon that the former Bloemfontein Celtic CEO has joined the club to fill the position that was left vacant by the promotion of Lukhanyo Mzinzi to executive director in January.

Konco has extensive experience in football management having filled a number of leadership roles at Celtic before his acrimonious departure from the club early last year after a breakdown in the relationship between with him and owner Max Tshabalala.

He has also served on the Premier Soccer League (PSL) executive committee where he worked closely with chairperson Irvin Khoza, Kaizer Motaung, Stan Matthews, Rejoice Simelane, Mato Madlala, David Thidiela and Jose Ferreira.

“I am definitely happy to be back in football, this is where my passion lies and it is something that I enjoy doing,” he told TimesLIVE immediately after the move was confirmed.

Chippa are currently sitting dangerously third from the bottom in the DStv Premiership standings and Konco said there is a lot of work to be done by everyone to save the club.

“Challenges are there with most clubs and for me it is about the surroundings. Looking at where the club is at the moment, it is not an insurmountable mission to get out and I am looking forward to that challenge.

“I am also looking forward to working with my new colleagues as we will be striving to get this club to a respectable position at the end of this season and those to come.”

The club said, among other things, Konco will be in charge of first team affairs, development of young talent and brand promotion.

“Khumbulani requires no introduction within the football fraternity, being a veteran of over 20 years with Bloemfontein where he rose through the ranks from player to CEO, and furthermore established himself by later serving on the executive committee of the PSL as its youngest member at that time,” read a statement from the club.