Kaizer Chiefs announce new sleeve sponsorship

Kaizer Chiefs have announced Toyota as their new sleeve sponsor.

Chiefs’ marketing director Jessica Motaung said at the announcement at a Toyota dealership in Sandton on Wednesday that Toyota’s existing vehicle partnership — first signed five years ago — would continue too.

She said the sleeve sponsorship runs until the 2022-23 season.

“The new partnership starts in our match against Baroka FC in Polokwane on Saturday, when the Toyota emblem will be on the sleeve of the jersey,” Motaung said.

“Also exciting is that the Toyota [vehicle] rights deal will still be in place.

“It's very exciting to sign a deal of this nature in such testing times where many sponsorships have been cut.”