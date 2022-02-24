Chippa looking to open 2022 account against Gallants
Chippa United are aiming for their first win of 2022 when they play Marumo Gallants in a DStv Premiership fixture at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday (3.30pm).
The Gqeberha side have gone two matches without a victory in the second half of the league, with their latest result a 2-2 draw against Royal AM at the weekend...
