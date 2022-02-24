BCM Stars bank on Sangweni’s experience for chance at promotion

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



ABC Motsepe League side BCM Stars have acquired the services of seasoned and well-travelled midfielder Thamsanqa Sangweni to help drive the team’s vision of gaining promotion to the second-highest professional league in SA, the GladAfrica Championship.



The 32-year-old footballer has played for many teams in the DStv Premiership, including Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Chippa United...