BCM Stars bank on Sangweni’s experience for chance at promotion
ABC Motsepe League side BCM Stars have acquired the services of seasoned and well-travelled midfielder Thamsanqa Sangweni to help drive the team’s vision of gaining promotion to the second-highest professional league in SA, the GladAfrica Championship.
The 32-year-old footballer has played for many teams in the DStv Premiership, including Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Chippa United...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.