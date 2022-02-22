Soccer

Klopp unsure if Jota, Firmino will play League Cup final

By Reuters - 22 February 2022
Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota of Liverpool may not be fit for Sunday's League Cup final
Image: Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Liverpool are still waiting to see if forwards Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota will return from injury for Sunday's League Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley, manager Jurgen Klopp said.

Firmino and Jota picked up muscle and ankle injuries respectively during Liverpool's 2-0 Champions League win at Inter Milan last week.

The pair missed their 3-1 Premier League win at home over Norwich City at the weekend.

“Yes, it's too early,” Klopp told the club website when asked about their availability.

“I don't even know if it will be a late decision or not ... I saw them both today, they both look great — but those two always look great.

“We have to see how the specific issues develop but we obviously will try everything.”

Liverpool host Leeds United in the league on Wednesday before Sunday's trip to London. — Reuters

 

