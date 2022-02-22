Banyana Banyana's date with destiny awaits in Algeria

Banyana Banyana have a date with destiny when they take on Algeria in the second leg of their 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Algiers on Wednesday where failure will see them miss the continental finals and the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Banyana lead 2-0 from the first leg where they wasted opportunities to make the tie safe and will hope they are not left to rue those blunders. It is likely to be a different ballgame in Algeria where the home side will put them under pressure and must come out to attack to try to close the deficit.

The speed of Thembi Kgatlana can be used to get behind the defence of the home side, while one goal for the visitors will leave the north Africans needing to score four times to advance. But Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says they cannot bank on winning with so much at stake.

“The tie is not over, we have to make sure we do not concede. They are going to have to come at us. They are a team with a good fighting spirit. They never give up. When you go away from home it becomes difficult. They are 2-0 down, so they have to be different.

“We have to make sure we don’t concede, because we will always create chances. If they do open the game up the speed of our players will create a lot more openings. If we score then you can almost say the tie is over, but we have to make sure we don’t concede first.”