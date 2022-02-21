Manchester City 'appalled' after Phil Foden attack at Khan v Brook fight

Manchester City said they were "shocked and appalled" by an attack on midfielder Phil Foden and his family after a video appeared to show them involved in a scuffle at Saturday's fight between Amir Khan and Kell Brook at the Manchester Arena.

Footage circulated on social media showed the 21-year-old Foden reacting to an altercation between his family and a group of men in one of the corridors inside the building, where Brook won through a sixth-round stoppage.

"The club is aware of a video which has circulated on social media showing Phil Foden and his family being harassed and abused," City said in a statement on Sunday.