Al Ittihad of Libya beat Orlando Pirates in Caf Confederation Cup five-goal thriller

Orlando Pirates were undone by some clinical finishing as they lost 3-2 at Al Ittihad of Libya in the African Confederation Cup on Sunday, twice coming from behind to equalise but then caught by a second-half sucker punch.

Pirates had won their opening group B game last weekend but the long trip to Benghazi, which involved three flights and took some 24 hours, plus the artificial pitch and chilly weather took the Buccaneers out of their comfort zone and ultimately proved their undoing.

They still looked the better side but their Libyan hosts showed that accurate finishing, so frequently missing in South African football, remains decisive at this level of competition.

Both Pirates goals came from Bandile Shandu, now proving an inspired buy from Maritzburg United, but the quality of all three of Al Ittihad’s goals proved the difference

Pirates were behind after 14 minutes as Ittihad captain Sanad Al Warfali hammered home a superbly take free kick from the edge of the area.

Happy Jele had given away the free kick as Pirates looked a little rattled from seeing Paseka Mako need treatment to a cut on his head.