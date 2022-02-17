Inter still dangerous despite defeat, says Liverpool boss Klopp

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp insists their Champions League tie against Inter Milan is far from over and their 2-0 victory in the first leg in Italy is a “dangerous” scoreline for the return encounter.

Liverpool were not at their very best in the San Siro on Wednesday, but goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah put the Premier League side in a commanding position, but not one they should feel too comfortable with ahead of next month's return leg.

“It is still dangerous,” Klopp said. “It is only halftime.

“We don't feel like we are halfway through and can cruise. We will have to be ready for them again. Inter are a good side. I don't say 'job done, put your feet on the table' in the past so why should I think different about it now?

“They are a very physical team. They played real smart balls. They have this deep last line and in the beginning we did very well. I was not surprised — they are good. We know that. We have to be ready for the second half.”

The goal that unlocked Inter, who had their chances, especially in the first half, came via a Firmino header from a corner — something that Klopp insisted was no fluke.

“Peter Krawietz (one of Liverpool's coaches) and our analysts are responsible for that (a set piece goal)," Klopp added.

“We didn't have a lot of time to train but we trained set pieces yesterday. You cannot do it without intensity, so it is all credit to Pete and his boys.”

Inter suffered their first home defeat to an English side in European competition since March 2008, when they also lost to Liverpool in the Champions League (0-1), ending a six-game unbeaten run at home to English opposition.

Their coach, Simone Inzaghi, felt things could have gone differently this time around.

“We don't have much hope now but we will go Anfield to play the best possible match and we will see,” he said. “We knew that they were going to press us, but we also did it well and I think we deserved a different result.”

Inter had the better of the first-half chances, but Klopp's side were resilient if not at their very best as they comfortably held the hosts at bay before inflicting two damaging blows on their opponents.

Having struggled to create many opportunities, Klopp rang the changes in the second half, and one of those substitutes came up trumps — Firmino flicking home from a corner to break the deadlock in the 75th minute.

With their resistance broken, the errors started to creep in for Inter and Salah pounced when they failed to clear a long ball into the box to put the game to bed seven minutes from time.

Even with the away goals rule no longer in force, the victory puts the 2019 Champions League winners in a commanding position ahead of the return leg on March 8 at Anfield.

“We expected to be under pressure because this is the Champions League,” Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk told BT Sport. “One of the messages before the game was that we needed to be ready to suffer.

“It was a very good performance and clean sheet.”

Liverpool have won all seven of their Champions League matches this season, extending what is their longest ever winning run in Europe's elite club competition.

Inter, back in the Champions League knockout stages for the first time in a decade, started brightly in front of a raucous crowd, unhindered by their reduced numbers as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez shot wide early on from distance, before Hakan Calhanoglu went even closer, firing against the crossbar when afforded too much time in the penalty area.

Liverpool had plenty of efforts at goal in the first half, but struggled to create that killer opening, with Sadio Mane's header from a free kick that went just over as close as they came.

There was not much improvement after the break from Liverpool, with Inter's final pass deserting them when it mattered most.

The hosts' wastefulness proved costly as Firmino struck to silence the frustrated San Siro, flicking home Andy Robertson's corner. It was his 11th goal as a substitute for Liverpool in all competitions and no player has scored more from the bench for the Reds under Klopp.

Salah, aided by a slight deflection, stroked home the second after Virgil van Dijk had knocked down Trent Alexander-Arnold's long ball to seal the win.

The Egyptian has scored in each of his last eight away appearances in the Champions League, the second-longest ever such run by a single player, after Cristiano Ronaldo between 2013 to 2015. — Reuters