United should be fighting for more than top four, says De Gea

Manchester United should be fighting for more than a top-four place in the Premier League, goalkeeper David de Gea said after his team beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 at Old Trafford.

An unconvincing display was illuminated by a majestic Cristiano Ronaldo goal in the first half before Bruno Fernandes finished off 10-man Brighton with a stoppage-time second.

Victory, after successive draws, lifted United above West Ham into fourth place in the table with 43 points from 25 games, though sixth-placed Arsenal are four points behind with three games in hand.

“It is great always when you have the three points especially after we draw the last few games. We are all very happy,” said De Gea, who made a stunning save to stop Brighton taking the lead in the first half.

“We should be fighting for more things than the top four, but that is the reality. There are many teams fighting for the same position and with the quality we have we should win a lot of points.”

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick said the win had been very important, even if he was again frustrated that his side could not sustain a 90-minute performance.

“This was a very important win and even so after the first half today; today for a change we had a better second half than the first half and in the second half it paid off, we were more aggressive, we were primed to intercept and attack them in higher positions, so a highly important win for us,” he said.

“It was different from the last three games because we were Dr Jekyll in the first half and this time in the second half.”

Ronaldo, without a goal since December and dropped to the bench by interim manager Rangnick in some recent matches, answered his critics five minutes after halftime with a superb finish after being played in by Scott McTominay.

Brighton had been the better side before halftime with United again looking disjointed and lacking spark.

But their hopes of responding after falling behind were damaged when Lewis Dunk was sent off after a foul on Anthony Elanga, an initial yellow card being upgraded to red.

Even then United were unconvincing and Brighton's Jakub Moder curled an effort against the crossbar before former United striker Danny Welbeck headed over a late chance.

Bruno Fernandes gave the scoreline a flattering look with a well-taken solo goal in stoppage time.

The opening 45 minutes were tough to watch for United fans with Brighton looking the more polished side.

But for a sensational save by David de Gea to deny Moder's header, the boos at halftime would have been louder.

Ronaldo changed the mood, however, after the break.

He had gone six games without a goal, his driest spell at club level since a run of seven games without scoring between December 2008 and January 2009.

Some have even suggested his second spell at United was fizzling out but his goal against Brighton was vintage Ronaldo.

When Brighton lost possession and McTominay fed Ronaldo he swerved away from three defenders and with minimal backlift, smashed a shot past Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez.

“An amazing goal,” Rangnick said. “Not only an important one but an amazing goal and I think overall it was a good performance by Cristiano.

“Energetically, he was always trying to help team mates and I think in the last weeks definitely the best performance by him and a very, very important goal for us.” — Reuters