Silva is the perfect player, says City's Guardiola after rampant win

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola said Bernardo Silva was the “perfect player” after the Portuguese midfielder's double helped his side to secure a 5-0 win over Sporting Lisbon in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday.

Manchester City were dominant from start to finish in the Portuguese capital to all but seal their spot in the quarterfinals, with the five-goal victory the joint-biggest winning margin in a Champions League knockout game.

Silva scored his first-ever Champions League brace and his first goals in the competition in almost a year in a vintage display, a performance all the sweeter given that he came through the academy at Sporting's rivals Benfica.

“I always tell him 'you are the perfect player'," Guardiola said. “With the ball he is more than exceptional, but I always say to him you have to go and win games, you have to have the ability to do it. He has the technique, everything.

“This was his hometown, and he loves coming back here. Of course he is a former Benfica player, so this was special for him tonight.”

Looking to go one better after losing in the final to Chelsea last season, and pursuing the one major trophy that has eluded Guardiola since he joined City in 2016, the Premier League champions laid down a marker in Lisbon.

But despite steering his side to their biggest ever win in an away game in any round of the competition, the Spaniard was not totally satisfied with what he saw in the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

“We defended well and got an incredible result,” he added. “We have a duty to look at the performance too, even if the result is a dream.

“The performance could have been better. The difference between the two teams is not 0-5, but we were just so clinical.

“If we do go through to the quarterfinals, who knows what will happen. Last season we made a perfect Champions League season, then we lost the final. Then we are seen as a failure. I will not hide behind a 5-0 win, there is a long way to go.”

Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring after seven minutes with a goal initially ruled out but allowed after a VAR check, before Silva almost broke the net with a stunning half-volley after 17 minutes to open his account.

Mahrez then set up Phil Foden for a tap-in and Silva made it 4-0 just before halftime after being picked out by Raheem Sterling, with Sporting's defence all at sea.

There was no let-up after the break and former Benfica player Silva had a hat-trick goal ruled out for offside before Sterling made it 5-0 with a superb curler before the hour mark.

City could have added more to their tally on a night in which they made a huge statement in their bid to go one better than last season when they lost to Chelsea in the final.

“It's a very good performance,” Silva said. “I honestly say in the first half we weren’t good enough to be 4-0 up.

“I'm Portuguese, I'm from the other side of the city. My mum is Sporting, my dad is Benfica. It was special to score here in my hometown.

“We still have a job to do in Manchester.” — Reuters