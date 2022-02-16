Pochettino revels in Mbappe magic as PSG edge Real

Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino was delighted with his team's performance as they beat Real Madrid in their Champions League last-16, first leg on Tuesday, but had a special praise for Kylian Mbappe's sublime late strike.

Mbappe spared PSG a frustrating night as he skipped through the Real defence in stoppage time to secure a 1-0 win.

“It's a narrow win perhaps but it gives us hope for the game in Madrid,” Pochettino told reporters.

“I'm happy with the performance and I hope we can continue to give this kind of performance in future.”

Despite his disappointment at a penalty miss by his fellow Argentine Lionel Messi, the coach expressed satisfaction with how PSG dominated possession and stifled Real.

Calling Mbappe “one of the best players in the world”, he joked that his joy at the late goal turned to pain as the France forward inadvertently hit his coach's nose during a touchline celebration.

His Real counterpart Carlo Ancelotti was also optimistic for the second leg but was left ruing his side's struggles in possession, while he was unhappy with the yellow cards that will deprive him of Casemiro and Ferland Mendy in the second leg in Madrid.

It took PSG 94 minutes to find the winner with a brilliant run by Mbappe, who danced in between two defenders and calmly slid the ball into the far corner.

PSG missed several chances and were thwarted by Real keeper Thibaut Courtois, who denied Mbappe on several occasions before superbly pushing away Messi's spot kick in the second half.

“It was a great game for us and I'm always ready to help my team, there are no distractions,” Mbappe told reporters.

“We have to be humble and the second leg is still open. It will be a hard game but we will have the advantage and are very confident.”

Real Madrid finished the game with zero shots on target while PSG had eight, with almost 60% of possession.

Real will be without Casemiro and Ferland Mendy for the second leg at home on March 9. The pair were both shown yellow cards and will be suspended for collecting three yellows in the competition.

“Our counterattack didn't work today,” Courtois told reporters. “It's hard to lose but the second leg is wide open. We have to win and we will try to do it in front of our fans, what is a great advantage.”

Courtois repeatedly frustrated Messi and Mbappe.

His best save came early in the second half when Messi stepped up for the penalty after Mbappe had been fouled inside the area by Dani Carvajal. The Belgian stretched low to his left to stop the Argentinian's shot with his hand.

But 30 minutes later Mbappe found the winner and Courtois could only watch as the ball went through his legs and into the corner of the net. — Reuters