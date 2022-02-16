Chippa on mission to extract points
Fight to stay out of relegation zone continues against Royal AM in Mdantsane
In a desperate bid to maintain their distance from the relegation zone Chippa United will be out to get maximum points against Royal AM in their DStv Premiership fixture at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday (3.30pm).
The Gqeberha side are 13th on the log, just three points clear from straight relegation and only two points away from the play-off spot...
