No reason to strip Maguire of Man United captaincy, says Rangnick

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said he does not intend to strip defender Harry Maguire of the captaincy after his poor form.

Maguire has been at fault for goals conceded on several occasions this season, most recently in their draws with Burnley and Southampton in the English Premier League.

Rangnick said there is room for improvement for the 28-year-old, who joined United from Leicester City for 80 million pounds ($108 million) — a world-record fee for a defender — in August 2019.

“I think when he came back after his injury he did extremely well,” Rangnick told reporters.

“In the past two games, yes he had some weaker moments, against Southampton and when we conceded the goal at Burnley, but he's our captain and I don't see any reason to change that.

“He's a player who has to develop, get better, like all the other players.”

Maguire has made more than 100 appearances in all competitions for United and was named club captain in January 2020 by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“The way that we are playing now is new also to him (Maguire) because in the English national team he was used to playing in a back three and here at Manchester United, in most cases a back four,” Rangnick added.

“Always being on the front foot when we are trying to defend ... This is something also new to him and it will also take some time for him to get adjusted to that.” — Reuters