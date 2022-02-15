Lentjies expects tough clash against Royal AM

Chilli Boys looking for revenge in Mdantsane return match

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Chippa United interim coach Kurt Lentjies is expecting a tough encounter against their DStv Premiership opponents Royal AM when the sides clash at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).



In their first league encounter, the Gqeberha side lost 1-0 to Royal, but now in their return match in Mdantsane the Chilli Boys will be looking for revenge...