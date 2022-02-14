Ill Zouma pulls out of Leicester game as Moyes calls for forgiveness

West Ham United's Kurt Zouma pulled out of Sunday's 2-2 Premier League draw at Leicester City because of a stomach bug, manager David Moyes said as he implored fans to forgive the Frenchman who landed in trouble after abusing his pet cats.

Zouma was named in the squad despite an outcry over a video on social media this week where the centre back was seen abusing his pet cats which are now in the care of animal charity the RSPCA.

Zouma later apologised for his actions.

“He was ill before the game, wanted to play, we wanted him to play as well. He was sick during the night, he stayed away from the players and did not eat much,” Moyes told Sky Sports.

“Once he got out he did not think it was possible. We told Issa Diop to be ready. It is a stomach bug, probably something he has eaten.”

Zouma has already lost out on his sponsorship deal with sportswear giant Adidas while Moyes' decision to pick the defender immediately after the incident led to club sponsors such as Vitality suspending their partnership.

Moyes, a self-confessed “animal lover”, defended his decision with the London club finding itself in a rare position to battle for a top four spot after years of mid-table finishes.

“I hope that we have changed a bit of how West Ham is perceived, but more on the pitch. We have a good, exciting young team that we are trying to improve,” Moyes said.

“West Ham have done great work down the East End of London, young supporters coming in and a lot of good things being done. We should not allow something like this to blight what has gone on.

“A mistake has been made and there are managers with players who have made mistakes. You want to feel there is forgiveness and an apology has been made.”

West Ham are fourth with 41 points but their top four rivals all have games in hand. They host Newcastle United next weekend. — Reuters