Kaizer Chiefs at last chance saloon to end trophy drought in 2021-22

Kaizer Chiefs are at the last chance saloon to prevent their drought in silverware extending to seven seasons in the Nedbank Cup as they meet TS Galaxy in Saturday's last-32 encounter at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs were threatening to at least put more pressure than now exists on runaway DStv Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns before the bottom fell out of Amakhosi's league campaign with the outbreak of more than 50 Covid-19 cases at their Naturena headquarters in December.

The club have taken their quest to still play the two fixtures they could not honour to arbitration at the SA Football Association. But their crippling encounter with the pandemic does appear to have left what was always an outside chance of influencing the title chase adrift.

That leaves the Nedbank Cup for Chiefs to compete for in their effort to win a first trophy since coach Stuart Baxter steered them to a second league and cup double in three years in 2014-15 in his first stint at the club.

“I think we've got to look at the Nedbank Cup as being a target, we've got to look at it as being something that we're in and we have a chance at it,” Baxter said.

Apart from a recovery from their Covid-19 catastrophe, Chiefs used the Christmas and Africa Cup of Nations break to nurse injured players back to form, key among them strikers Samir Nurković and Leonardo Castro.