Chippa coach Lentjies looks forward after Sundowns defeat

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Chippa United suffered their second consecutive defeat in the new year when they lost 2-0 to DStv Premiership league title favourites Mamelodi Sundowns in the opening fixture of the second half of the season.



The loss came just two days after the Gqeberha side were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup last 32 by the same score margin by GladAfrica Championship side University of Pretoria on Friday...