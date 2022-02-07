Chippa focus shifts to league after Nedbank Cup disappointment

VUYOKAZI NKANJENI

Chippa United will quickly shift their focus to the second half of the DStv Premiership season after a shocking 2-0 loss to the University of Pretoria in the Nedbank Cup last 32 on Friday, coach Kurt Lentjies said.

The Chilli Boys play high-flying Mamelodi Sundowns at the Loftus Stadium on Monday (7.30pm) in the return of the PSL.

Chippa are 12th on the log but only three points away from the danger zone.

Under coach Lentjies, the team were unbeaten in the four last league matches of 2021.

Chippa will hope to uphold that record when they face Sundowns.

Though disappointed with Friday’s result, Lentjies admits his players were not match fit on the day.

A win against the GladAfrica side, though, could have set the tone for the Chilli Boys going into their crucial match on Monday.

However, the loss could also work in their favour.

In 2021, the Gqeberha-based side reached the final of the competition, but lost 1-0 to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (now Marumo Gallants).

This time around the Chilli Boys were hoping to have a happy ending to the 2022 Nedbank Cup chapter, but that dream evaporated quickly.

Instead, two late second-half goals from Lulama Maqoko and Kamogelo Pheeane of AmaTuks saw Chippa being the first team to be knocked out of the cup competition when the sides met at the Tuks Stadium on Friday.

“Even though we lost, we are just happy that the league is starting now again because after a long break its very difficult for the players to get back to full fitness,” Lentjies said.

“Fortunately for us, we started with a cup game which we obviously didn’t want to lose, but it’s OK.

“It’s water under the bridge now.

“These things happen, we have another game on Monday to focus on, which is the league.

“So now our focus will be solely on the league matches since we are not competing in cup matches any more.”

The coach said lack of concentration at certain times of the game was what cost his team against AmaTuks.

“We were not our best today [Friday], but it’s normal, like I said before we haven’t played competitive football since last year.

“So its normal for players to react this way.”