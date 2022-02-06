Wayne Rooney says he drank to cope with pressure during playing career

The 36-year-old, who became England's most capped outfield player with 120 international appearances, said he struggled to deal with fame after growing up on a Liverpool council estate.

"To go from that to having to deal with becoming a Premier League player at 16 and an international player was something I wasn't prepared for," Rooney told the Daily Mail before the launch of an Amazon Prime documentary about his life.

"I had never even thought about the other side of being a football player. I wasn't prepared for that part of life.

"It took a long time for me to get used to that and figure out how to deal with it.

"It was like being thrown in somewhere where you are just not comfortable. That was tough for me."