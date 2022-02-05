Victor Gomes becomes first South African to referee a Nations Cup final

SA's Victor Gomes will be in charge of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final between Senegal and Egypt at Stade Olembe in Yaounde, Cameroon, on Sunday.

Gomes' appointment comes as reward for his consistent performances in the tournament so far.

He will not be the only South African featuring in the final as Zakhele Siwela will be one of the two assistants along with Souru Phatsoane of Lesotho and Olivier Safari Kabene of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).