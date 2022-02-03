Chippa can get the job done, suspended Hanamub says

Teammates ready to rise to occasion against University of Pretoria in Nedbank Cup

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Suspended Chippa United defender Riaan Hanamub is confident his teammates will be able to get the job done when they play the University of Pretoria in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup at the Tuks Stadium on Friday (3pm).



The 26-year-old former Jomo Cosmos player collected a fourth yellow card for the season and will miss the knockout encounter against AmaTuks...