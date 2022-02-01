Nike suspends relationship with Greenwood amid assault allegations

Nike have suspended their relationship with Manchester United's Mason Greenwood, the sportswear giant said after accusations surfaced online that the 20-year-old forward had assaulted a woman.

United said they were “aware of images and allegations circulating on social media” and later confirmed Greenwood would not return to training or play for the Old Trafford club until further notice.

“We have suspended our relationship with Mason Greenwood. We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation,” a Nike spokesperson told Reuters.

The allegations against Greenwood — including video, photographs and a voice note — were posted on Instagram on Sunday and later deleted.

Greater Manchester Police had said a man was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault and was being held in custody for questioning after images and videos were posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

On Monday the police said detectives were granted “additional time to speak to a man in his 20s”.

“The suspect was arrested yesterday (Sunday 30 January) afternoon and remains in custody,” the police added. — Reuters