Soccer

Ekambi double puts Cameroon into Africa Cup of Nations semifinals

By Reuters - 30 January 2022
Karl Toko Ekambi of Cameroon celebrates scoring the opening goal in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal against Gambia at Japoma Stadium in Douala, Cameroon on January 29 2022.
Karl Toko Ekambi of Cameroon celebrates scoring the opening goal in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal against Gambia at Japoma Stadium in Douala, Cameroon on January 29 2022.
Image: Fareed Kotb/BackpagePix

Karl Toko Ekambi scored a double as hosts Cameroon comfortably beat lowly-ranked Gambia 2-0 in Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal to become the first side to book a place in the last four.

The two goals came in a seven-minute burst in the second half as Cameroon finally converted their superiority into goals in front of an ecstatic crowd at the Japoma Stadium.

Toko Ekambi got his first with a 50th-minute header and then, in the 57th, snuck in behind the Gambian defence to tap home a square pass for the second.

Cameroon will meet the winner of the Sunday's quarterfinal between Egypt and Morocco.

subscribe

Latest Videos

Satisfy your sweet tooth on World Chocolate Cake Day
Get the lowdown from Putco Mafani on his tabletop dance

Most Read