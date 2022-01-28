Get with the programme and form women’s sides, Safa urges PSL clubs
From this year Caf have ruled that clubs without women’s sides can’t participate in continental club competitions
SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has urged Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs to form women’s teams to conform with the developing trends of international football.
In the PSL, only Mamelodi Sundowns, who are current Caf Women’s Champions League champions, and TS Galaxy have formally recognised women’s teams. Bloemfontein Celtic have a women’s team but the men’s team is campaigning in the lower leagues after the club sold their status to Royal AM...
